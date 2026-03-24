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Wired headphones vs. wireless vs. true wireless headphones
Warum is my iPhone stuck in headphone mode?
Wireless TV Headphones Explained - RF vs. Bluetooth vs. IR
Warum do Bluetooth headphones flash red and blue lights?
Warum do musicians wear headphones?
Was headphones does Porter Robinson use?
Was is Headphone Impedance? Difference between High and Low? Full FAQs
Was is Headphone Burn-in and does it work?
Was headphones does DJ Khaled wear?
Was sind Volume-Limiting Headphones
Was Do Die Specifications On Earbuds in-Ear Headphones Mean?
Was headphones does Ammin Van Buuren use?
Was headphones does DJ Jazzy Jeff wear? Full list of his equipment
Was are Monitor Headphones, and Who are they for?
Vocal Mixing Techniques for Polished Tracks
Step-by-step guide to mixing vocals that sit well in any track.
Was sind Planar Magnetic Headphones & sind They Better?
Was are the Benefits of Music in Our Schools?
Was are the Different Types of Headphone Cables?
Beste MIDI Controllers for Music Producers
Beste MIDI controllers for music production from compact to full-sized.
Studio Headphones vs Studio Monitors: Which to Start mit
Whether to buy studio headphones or monitors first for your home studio, with specific recommendations and practical advice for each approach.
Setting Up a Home Recording Studio
Essential gear and room treatment for a home recording studio on any budget.
Terms and Conditions
Recording Acoustic Guitar at Home Leitfaden
Microphone placement and technique for recording acoustic guitar at home.
Recording Guitar at Home: Direct vs Microphone
ein comparison of recording guitar direct into an interface versus using a microphone on an amp. Covers when to use each method and how to get the bes
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Wie to Treat Bass Frequencies in Small Rooms
Practical guide to controlling bass problems in small studios and listening rooms. Covers bass traps, placement, DIY options, and common mistakes.
Wie to Soundproof a Room Without Major Construction
Practical ways to reduce sound transfer from your studio without construction, from sealing air gaps to adding wall mass and decoupling surfaces.
Noise Cancelling vs. Noise Isolating Headphones - Which is Right for You?
Music Theory Basics Every Musician Should Know
Music theory sounds intimidating but the basics are simpler than you think.
Open Back vs. Closed Back Headphones für Gaming - Was is recommended?
Wie to Set Up in Ear Monitors for Live Performance
in ear monitors give you control over stage sound and protect hearing. Set them up properly for live gigs.
Wie to Set Up an Affordable Podcast Studio at Home
Everything you need to start a podcast from home without overspending.
Wie zu Sleep mit Headsets – Sleep mit Comfort mit Headsets
Wie to Soundproof a Room for Music on a Budget
Budget-friendly soundproofing techniques for home music rooms that actually reduce noise transmission.
Wie to Set Up a Home Karaoke System
Wie to set up a home karaoke system that sounds good, from choosing a machine to configuring speakers and mics.
Wie to Record Vocals at Home Like a Pro
Professional vocal recording techniques you can use in your home studio with modest equipment.
Wie to Record Piano at Home Without a Studio
Recording piano at home produces excellent results with the right approach.
Wie to Record Bass Guitar at Home
Wie to record bass guitar at home with great results using a DI box, audio interface, and basic mixing techniques.
Wie to Record Drums at Home Without a Big Room
Learn how to record drums at home in a small room with practical tips on room treatment, microphone placement, tuning, and mixing techniques.
Wie to Record Acoustic Guitar at Home
Practical guide to recording acoustic guitar at home with clear, professional-sounding results. Covers mic choice, placement, room prep, and common mi
Wie to Measure Die Sound Quality of Headphones
Wie to Mix Vocals at Home Like a Professional
ein practical guide to mixing vocals in a home studio. Covers EQ, compression, reverb, de-essing, and signal chain order for clean, polished vocal tra
Wie zu Fix ein Bent Or Broken Headphone Jack
Wie to Fix Echo in Headsets Easily für Both PC and MAC
Wie to Choose Ihr First Acoustic Guitar
ein beginner's guide to choosing your first acoustic guitar based on body shape, tonewood, and playability.
Wie to Easily Connect Sony Bluetooth Headphones zu Most Devices
Wie to Clean Ihr Headphones
Wie to Connect Ihr Guitar to Ihr Computer for Recording
Recording guitar on your computer is easier than ever.
Wie to Choose the Right Piano Keyboard for Learning
Buying a keyboard for learning piano means balancing key feel, sound, and budget.