Music Rooms - Italiano
147 articoli in Italiano
Perché is my iPhone stuck in headphone mode?
Perché do musicians wear headphones?
Wireless TV Headphones Explained - RF vs. Bluetooth vs. IR
Wired headphones vs. wireless vs. true wireless headphones
Cosa headphones does DJ Khaled wear?
Perché do Bluetooth headphones flash red and blue lights?
Cosa is Headphone Impedance? Difference between High and Low? Full FAQs
Cosa headphones does Porter Robinson use?
Cosa is Headphone Burn-in and does it work?
Cosa are the Different Types of Headphone Cables?
Cosa headphones does DJ Jazzy Jeff wear? Full list of his equipment
Cosa sono Volume-Limiting Headphones
Cosa headphones does Ammin Van Buuren use?
Cosa Do I Specifications On Earbuds in-Ear Headphones Mean?
Cosa are the Benefits of Music in Our Schools?
Cosa are Monitor Headphones, and Who are they for?
Cosa sono Planar Magnetic Headphones & sono They Better?
Vocal Mixing Techniques for Polished Tracks
Step-by-step guide to mixing vocals that sit well in any track.
Migliori MIDI Controllers for Music Producers
Migliori MIDI controllers for music production from compact to full-sized.
Studio Headphones vs Studio Monitors: Which to Start con
Whether to buy studio headphones or monitors first for your home studio, with specific recommendations and practical advice for each approach.
Terms and Conditions
Setting Up a Home Recording Studio
Essential gear and room treatment for a home recording studio on any budget.
Recording Guitar at Home: Direct vs Microphone
un comparison of recording guitar direct into an interface versus using a microphone on an amp. Covers when to use each method and how to get the best
Privacy Policy
Recording Acoustic Guitar at Home Guida
Microphone placement and technique for recording acoustic guitar at home.
Noise Cancelling vs. Noise Isolating Headphones - Which is Right for You?
Open Back vs. Closed Back Headphones per Gaming - Cosa is recommended?
Come to Treat Bass Frequencies in Small Rooms
Practical guide to controlling bass problems in small studios and listening rooms. Covers bass traps, placement, DIY options, and common mistakes.
Music Theory Basics Every Musician Should Know
Music theory sounds intimidating but the basics are simpler than you think.
Come to Soundproof a Room Without Major Construction
Practical ways to reduce sound transfer from your studio without construction, from sealing air gaps to adding wall mass and decoupling surfaces.
Come per Sleep con Headsets – Sleep con Comfort con Headsets
Come to Soundproof a Room for Music on a Budget
Budget-friendly soundproofing techniques for home music rooms that actually reduce noise transmission.
Come to Set Up an Affordable Podcast Studio at Home
Everything you need to start a podcast from home without overspending.
Come to Set Up in Ear Monitors for Live Performance
in ear monitors give you control over stage sound and protect hearing. Set them up properly for live gigs.
Come to Set Up a Home Karaoke System
Come to set up a home karaoke system that sounds good, from choosing a machine to configuring speakers and mics.
Come to Record Vocals at Home Like a Pro
Professional vocal recording techniques you can use in your home studio with modest equipment.
Come to Record Bass Guitar at Home
Come to record bass guitar at home with great results using a DI box, audio interface, and basic mixing techniques.
Come to Record Drums at Home Without a Big Room
Learn how to record drums at home in a small room with practical tips on room treatment, microphone placement, tuning, and mixing techniques.
Come to Record Piano at Home Without a Studio
Recording piano at home produces excellent results with the right approach.
Come to Record Acoustic Guitar at Home
Practical guide to recording acoustic guitar at home with clear, professional-sounding results. Covers mic choice, placement, room prep, and common mi
Come to Fix Echo in Headsets Easily per Both PC and MAC
Come to Measure I Sound Quality of Headphones
Come to Mix Vocals at Home Like a Professional
un practical guide to mixing vocals in a home studio. Covers EQ, compression, reverb, de-essing, and signal chain order for clean, polished vocal trac
Come per Fix un Bent Or Broken Headphone Jack
Come to Clean tuo Headphones
Come to Connect tuo Guitar to tuo Computer for Recording
Recording guitar on your computer is easier than ever.
Come to Easily Connect Sony Bluetooth Headphones per Most Devices
Come to Choose Guitar Strings for tuo Playing Style
String gauge, material, and coating all affect tone and playability.