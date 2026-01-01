Music Rooms - 中文
147 篇文章 in 中文
Wired headphones vs. wireless vs. true wireless headphones
Wireless TV Headphones Explained - RF vs. Bluetooth vs. IR
为什么 Do My Headphones Only Work in One Ear? Common Causes and Fixes
为什么 do Bluetooth headphones flash red and blue lights?
什么是 is Headphone Impedance? Difference between High and Low? Full FAQs
什么是 headphones does Porter Robinson use?
什么是 is Headphone Burn-in and does it work?
为什么 do musicians wear headphones?
什么是 headphones does DJ Khaled wear?
什么是 headphones does DJ Jazzy Jeff wear? Full list of his equipment
什么是 是 Volume-Limiting Headphones
什么是 headphones does Ammin Van Buuren use?
什么是 Do The Specifications On Earbuds 在-Ear Headphones Mean?
什么是 are Monitor Headphones, and Who are they for?
Vocal Mixing Techniques for Polished Tracks
Step-by-step guide to mixing vocals that sit well in any track.
什么是 是 Planar Magnetic Headphones & 是 They Better?
什么是 are the Different Types of Headphone Cables?
什么是 are the Benefits of Music in Our Schools?
Terms and Conditions
顶级 MIDI Controllers for Music Producers
最佳 MIDI controllers for music production from compact to full-sized.
Studio Headphones vs Studio Monitors: Which to Start 与
Whether to buy studio headphones or monitors first for your home studio, with specific recommendations and practical advice for each approach.
Setting Up a Home Recording Studio
Essential gear and room treatment for a home recording studio on any budget.
Privacy Policy
Recording Acoustic Guitar at Home 指南
Microphone placement and technique for recording acoustic guitar at home.
Recording Guitar at Home: Direct vs Microphone
A comparison of recording guitar direct into an interface versus using a microphone on an amp. Covers when to use each method and how to get the best
Open Back vs. Closed Back Headphones 为了 Gaming - 什么是 is recommended?
如何 to Treat Bass Frequencies in Small Rooms
Practical guide to controlling bass problems in small studios and listening rooms. Covers bass traps, placement, DIY options, and common mistakes.
如何 to Soundproof a Room Without Major Construction
Practical ways to reduce sound transfer from your studio without construction, from sealing air gaps to adding wall mass and decoupling surfaces.
Music Theory Basics Every Musician Should Know
Music theory sounds intimidating but the basics are simpler than you think.
Noise Cancelling 对比. Noise Isolating Headphones - Which is Right for You?
如何 to Set Up 在 Ear Monitors for Live Performance
在 ear monitors give you control over stage sound and protect hearing. Set them up properly for live gigs.
如何 to Set Up an Affordable Podcast Studio at Home
Everything you need to start a podcast from home without overspending.
如何 to Soundproof a Room for Music on a Budget
Budget-friendly soundproofing techniques for home music rooms that actually reduce noise transmission.
如何 到 Sleep 与 Headsets – Sleep 与 Comfort 与 Headsets
如何 to Set Up a Home Karaoke System
如何 to set up a home karaoke system that sounds good, from choosing a machine to configuring speakers and mics.
如何 to Record Piano at Home Without a Studio
Recording piano at home produces excellent results with the right approach.
如何 to Record Vocals at Home Like a Pro
Professional vocal recording techniques you can use in your home studio with modest equipment.
如何 to Record Bass Guitar at Home
如何 to record bass guitar at home with great results using a DI box, audio interface, and basic mixing techniques.
如何 to Record Drums at Home Without a Big Room
Learn how to record drums at home in a small room with practical tips on room treatment, microphone placement, tuning, and mixing techniques.
如何 to Mix Vocals at Home Like a Professional
A practical guide to mixing vocals in a home studio. Covers EQ, compression, reverb, de-essing, and signal chain order for clean, polished vocal track
如何 to Record Acoustic Guitar at Home
Practical guide to recording acoustic guitar at home with clear, professional-sounding results. Covers mic choice, placement, room prep, and common mi
如何 to Measure The Sound Quality of Headphones
如何 to Fix Echo 在 Headsets Easily 为了 Both PC and MAC
如何 到 Fix A Bent Or Broken Headphone Jack
如何 to Easily Connect Sony Bluetooth Headphones 到 Most Devices
如何 to Choose 你的 First Acoustic Guitar
A beginner's guide to choosing your first acoustic guitar based on body shape, tonewood, and playability.
如何 to Clean 你的 Headphones
如何 to Connect 你的 Guitar to 你的 Computer for Recording
Recording guitar on your computer is easier than ever.
如何 to Build a Pedalboard for 你的 Guitar Effects
Learn how to build a guitar pedalboard from scratch with tips on layout, power supply, patch cables, signal chain order, and mounting your pedals.