Music Rooms - Português
147 artigos in Português
Wireless TV Headphones Explained - RF vs. Bluetooth vs. IR
Por Que Do My Headphones Only Work in One Ear? Common Causes and Fixes
Por Que is my iPhone stuck in headphone mode?
Por Que do musicians wear headphones?
O Que is Headphone Burn-in and does it work?
O Que headphones does Porter Robinson use?
O Que is Headphone Impedance? Difference between High and Low? Full FAQs
Por Que do Bluetooth headphones flash red and blue lights?
O Que headphones does Ammin Van Buuren use?
O Que headphones does DJ Jazzy Jeff wear? Full list of his equipment
O Que headphones does DJ Khaled wear?
O Que Do Os Specifications On Earbuds em-Ear Headphones Mean?
O Que são Volume-Limiting Headphones
Vocal Mixing Techniques for Polished Tracks
Step-by-step guide to mixing vocals that sit well in any track.
O Que são Planar Magnetic Headphones & são They Better?
O Que are Monitor Headphones, and Who are they for?
O Que are the Benefits of Music in Our Schools?
O Que are the Different Types of Headphone Cables?
Melhores MIDI Controllers for Music Producers
Melhores MIDI controllers for music production from compact to full-sized.
Studio Headphones vs Studio Monitors: Which to Start com
Whether to buy studio headphones or monitors first for your home studio, with specific recommendations and practical advice for each approach.
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Recording Guitar at Home: Direct vs Microphone
um comparison of recording guitar direct into an interface versus using a microphone on an amp. Covers when to use each method and how to get the best
Setting Up a Home Recording Studio
Essential gear and room treatment for a home recording studio on any budget.
Recording Acoustic Guitar at Home Guia
Microphone placement and technique for recording acoustic guitar at home.
Noise Cancelling vs. Noise Isolating Headphones - Which is Right for You?
Open Back vs. Closed Back Headphones para Gaming - O Que is recommended?
Music Theory Basics Every Musician Should Know
Music theory sounds intimidating but the basics are simpler than you think.
Como to Treat Bass Frequencies in Small Rooms
Practical guide to controlling bass problems in small studios and listening rooms. Covers bass traps, placement, DIY options, and common mistakes.
Como to Soundproof a Room Without Major Construction
Practical ways to reduce sound transfer from your studio without construction, from sealing air gaps to adding wall mass and decoupling surfaces.
Como to Soundproof a Room for Music on a Budget
Budget-friendly soundproofing techniques for home music rooms that actually reduce noise transmission.
Como para Sleep com Headsets – Sleep com Comfort com Headsets
Como to Set Up em Ear Monitors for Live Performance
em ear monitors give you control over stage sound and protect hearing. Set them up properly for live gigs.
Como to Set Up an Affordable Podcast Studio at Home
Everything you need to start a podcast from home without overspending.
Como to Set Up a Home Karaoke System
Como to set up a home karaoke system that sounds good, from choosing a machine to configuring speakers and mics.
Como to Record Vocals at Home Like a Pro
Professional vocal recording techniques you can use in your home studio with modest equipment.
Como to Record Piano at Home Without a Studio
Recording piano at home produces excellent results with the right approach.
Como to Record Drums at Home Without a Big Room
Learn how to record drums at home in a small room with practical tips on room treatment, microphone placement, tuning, and mixing techniques.
Como to Record Bass Guitar at Home
Como to record bass guitar at home with great results using a DI box, audio interface, and basic mixing techniques.
Como to Record Acoustic Guitar at Home
Practical guide to recording acoustic guitar at home with clear, professional-sounding results. Covers mic choice, placement, room prep, and common mi
Como to Mix Vocals at Home Like a Professional
um practical guide to mixing vocals in a home studio. Covers EQ, compression, reverb, de-essing, and signal chain order for clean, polished vocal trac
Como to Measure Os Sound Quality of Headphones
Como to Fix Echo em Headsets Easily para Both PC and MAC
Como to Connect seu Guitar to seu Computer for Recording
Recording guitar on your computer is easier than ever.
Como para Fix um Bent Or Broken Headphone Jack
Como to Easily Connect Sony Bluetooth Headphones para Most Devices
Como to Clean seu Headphones
Como to Choose the Right Piano Keyboard for Learning
Buying a keyboard for learning piano means balancing key feel, sound, and budget.
Como to Choose seu First Acoustic Guitar
um beginner's guide to choosing your first acoustic guitar based on body shape, tonewood, and playability.