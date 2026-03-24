Recording Guitar at Home: Direct vs Microphone

24 de março de 2026 Português

There are two fundamental ways to get a guitar signal into your DAW at home: plug directly into your audio interface and use amp simulation software, or put a microphone in front of a real amplifier and record the sound in the room. Each approach has real advantages, and the best choice depends on your living situation, your gear, and what kind of tone you are going after.

Recording Direct

Direct recording means plugging your guitar into the instrument input (often labeled Hi-Z) on your audio interface.

The raw signal goes into your DAW as a clean, unprocessed guitar tone. From there, you use amp simulation plugins to shape the sound.

The biggest advantage of recording direct is silence. Your neighbors hear nothing. You can record at 3 AM without disturbing anyone. This alone makes it the default choice for most home recordists living in apartments or shared spaces.

The second advantage is flexibility.

Because you are capturing the raw guitar signal, you can change the amp, cabinet, and effects after recording. If you tracked a rhythm part with a Fender amp sim and later decide it needs a Marshall tone, you just swap the plugin. Try doing that with a microphone recording.

Modern amp simulation has reached a level where the difference between a plugin and a real amp is genuinely difficult to hear in a finished mix.

Neural DSP, Line 6 Helix Native, Positive Grid BIAS, and the stock amp sims in most major DAWs can produce tones that stand up in professional productions. The gap between real and simulated has narrowed dramatically in the last five years.

Getting Good Direct Tones

The quality of your direct tone depends heavily on two things: the DI quality of your audio interface and the amp sim you use.

Most interfaces from Focusrite, Universal Audio, and PreSonus have instrument inputs that capture the full frequency range of a guitar without adding noise or coloring the tone.

When setting your input level, aim for peaks around minus 12 to minus 6 dBFS on the loudest playing. You want a healthy signal without clipping. Clipping on the input stage of an interface creates digital distortion that sounds nothing like amp distortion and cannot be fixed after recording.

Experiment with different amp sim settings rather than using presets. Presets are designed to sound impressive in isolation, which usually means too much gain and too much bass. For tracks that sit well in a mix, dial the gain back from where it sounds good in solo and reduce the bass slightly. What sounds thin alone often sounds perfect with drums and bass underneath.

Recording with a Microphone

Microphone recording captures the full experience of an amplifier: the speaker, the cabinet, the power amp saturation, and the interaction between the guitar and the room.

There is a three-dimensional quality to a well-recorded amplifier that is difficult to replicate with software, particularly the way the air moves and the cabinet resonates at volume.

The classic approach is a dynamic microphone like the Shure SM57 placed about an inch from the speaker grille, aimed at the edge of the speaker cone where it meets the dust cap. This position captures a balanced tone with good presence and controlled bass.

Moving the mic toward the center of the cone brightens the sound. Moving it toward the outer edge warms it up.

Volume is the challenge. Guitar amplifiers sound their best when the power amp is working, which typically means they are loud. A cranked tube amp in a bedroom is not practical for most people. There are workarounds: attenuators reduce the volume leaving the amp while preserving the power amp saturation, and small tube amps (5 watts or less) can reach their sweet spot at manageable volumes.

Getting Good Microphone Tones

Microphone placement makes more difference than which microphone you use.

Start with an SM57 one inch from the grille, halfway between the center and the edge of the speaker. Record a few bars, listen back, and adjust. Small movements of half an inch change the tone noticeably.

Room acoustics matter when recording with a microphone. An untreated bedroom with parallel walls creates reflections and standing waves that color the recorded sound. If you cannot treat the room, keep the microphone close to the speaker (close-miking) to minimize the amount of room sound captured.

The closer the mic, the less the room affects the recording.

If you have the space and the budget, adding a second microphone a few feet back from the amp captures room ambience that adds depth and dimension. Mix the close mic and room mic together to taste. Just check for phase alignment between the two microphones by flipping the polarity on one and choosing the setting that sounds fuller.

When to Use Each Method

Use direct recording when you need silence, flexibility, or convenience. It is the practical choice for regular tracking sessions, late-night recording, and situations where you want to experiment with different tones after the performance is captured.

Use microphone recording when you want the authentic character of a specific amp and cabinet combination, when volume is not a concern, and when you know the tone you want before you hit record. Mic'd amps tend to feel more dynamic and responsive under the fingers, which can inspire better performances.

Many producers use both methods together. Record the direct signal and the mic'd amp simultaneously on separate tracks. The direct track gives you a backup with unlimited tone-shaping options, and the mic'd track gives you the real amp character. Blend them together or use whichever sounds better for the song.

The Practical Answer for Most Home Studios