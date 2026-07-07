Acoustic Treatment Basics for Small Studios

Small rooms produce problematic reflections and bass buildup that color everything you hear.

First Reflection Points

Sound from monitors bounces off walls and reaches your ears slightly delayed. Place absorption panels where you can see a monitor in a mirror slid along the wall.

Bass Traps

Low frequencies accumulate in corners. Thick panels (at least 4 inches) in wall-ceiling and wall-wall intersections tame this. GIK Acoustics, Auralex, and Primacoustic make effective commercial options. DIY from Rockwool works equally well.

Diffusion

Scatters sound in many directions. Diffusion panels on the rear wall behind the listening position. Bookshelves with irregularly sized books work as free diffusers.

Ceiling Treatment

A cloud panel above the listening position addresses overhead reflections.

How Much

Cover about 30 to 40 percent of surfaces. Over-treatment makes the room dead and leads to mixes with too much reverb.

Testing