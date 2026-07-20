Best Guitar Capos for Acoustic and Electric

Updated for 2026 — This article has been reviewed and updated with the latest recommendations.

A capo clamps across the guitar neck to raise the pitch of all strings uniformly, letting you play in different keys using familiar chord shapes. A good capo applies even pressure without pulling strings out of tune, sits flush against the fret without buzzing, and removes quickly when you need to change position. A bad capo throws the guitar out of tune, creates buzz on certain strings, and fights you every time you reposition it.

Kyser Quick-Change

The Kyser Quick-Change is the most popular capo sold, and for good reason. The spring-loaded design clamps and removes with one hand in under a second. Tension is preset at the factory and generally works well for most acoustic necks. The padded rubber bar distributes pressure evenly across all six strings.

Where the Kyser occasionally struggles is on electric guitars with flatter fretboard radii. The curved bar is optimized for the more rounded acoustic fretboard, and on flatter electric necks, the outer strings sometimes receive less pressure than the inner strings. For acoustic players, it is nearly faultless. At $15 to $20. Check Latest Price

G7th Performance 3 ART

The G7th Performance 3 uses an adaptive radius technology that automatically adjusts to match your fretboard's curvature. This means it applies the same pressure to every string regardless of fretboard radius, keeping the guitar in tune better than fixed-radius designs. The clutch mechanism lets you set the exact tension needed rather than relying on a preset spring.

The low-profile design sits closer to the fret than bulkier capos, which reduces the leverage that pulls strings sharp. Build quality is excellent with a polished stainless steel or satin black finish. At $35 to $40, it is the premium option, but the tuning stability justifies the price for performing musicians. Check Latest Price

Shubb C1

The Shubb C1 uses a lever-and-screw mechanism that lets you dial in the exact clamping force. Once set, the capo applies consistent, repeatable pressure every time you use it. The roller design allows quick on/off transitions, though not quite as fast as the Kyser's spring mechanism.

The Shubb's adjustable tension is its greatest strength. You can set it light enough to avoid pulling strings sharp while still eliminating fret buzz. This makes it effective on both acoustic and electric guitars without modification. At $18 to $22. Check Latest Price

Dunlop Trigger Capo

The Dunlop Trigger operates like the Kyser with a spring-loaded clamp. The tension is slightly lighter than the Kyser, which some players prefer for electric guitars where less clamping force is needed. The padded bar sits flat and wide. At $12 to $16, it is the budget pick that performs reliably. Check Latest Price

Choosing