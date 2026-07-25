Budget Acoustic Treatment for Home Studios

Commercial panels cost adds up fast. Effective treatment can be built or improvised for a fraction of the price.

DIY Rockwool Panels

Rockwool or Owens Corning 703 insulation in simple wooden frames with breathable fabric. Performs identically to commercial panels at a fraction of cost.

Hang Thick Blankets

Moving blankets from hardware stores absorb mid and high frequencies. Hang at first reflection points. Better than bare walls.

Bookshelves as Diffusers

Bookshelves with varying book sizes scatter sound effectively. Place on the rear wall behind the listening position.

Closet Vocal Booth

Walk-in closet with hanging clothes makes an effective vocal recording space. Add a thick rug on the floor.

Furniture Placement

Couches, thick curtains, and rugs absorb sound. Position large, soft furniture asymmetrically.

Corner Bass Traps

4-inch thick panels in corners floor to ceiling. Corners are where bass energy accumulates most. Treating them produces the single biggest improvement.

What Not to Do