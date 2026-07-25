Commercial panels cost adds up fast. Effective treatment can be built or improvised for a fraction of the price.
Budget Acoustic Treatment for Home Studios
DIY Rockwool Panels
Rockwool or Owens Corning 703 insulation in simple wooden frames with breathable fabric. Performs identically to commercial panels at a fraction of cost.
Hang Thick Blankets
Moving blankets from hardware stores absorb mid and high frequencies. Hang at first reflection points. Better than bare walls.
Bookshelves as Diffusers
Bookshelves with varying book sizes scatter sound effectively. Place on the rear wall behind the listening position.
Closet Vocal Booth
Walk-in closet with hanging clothes makes an effective vocal recording space. Add a thick rug on the floor.
Furniture Placement
Couches, thick curtains, and rugs absorb sound. Position large, soft furniture asymmetrically.
Corner Bass Traps
4-inch thick panels in corners floor to ceiling. Corners are where bass energy accumulates most. Treating them produces the single biggest improvement.
What Not to Do
Egg cartons do almost nothing. They are too thin. Cheap foam tiles are ineffective below 500 Hz where most room problems occur. Invest in thick, dense materials.
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