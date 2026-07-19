Vocals are the focal point of most mixes. Getting them to sit clearly on top without sounding separate or harsh is the goal.
Vocal Mixing Techniques for Polished Tracks
Gain Staging
Set the vocal fader so loudest parts peak around -6 dBFS. Gives plugins headroom.
Subtractive EQ
High-pass at 80-100 Hz. Sweep through 200-500 Hz to find muddy frequencies, cut 2-4 dB.
Compression
Ratio 3:1 to 4:1. Threshold catching louder phrases, 3-6 dB gain reduction. Attack 10-20 milliseconds. Release follows song tempo.
De-essing
Target 5-9 kHz range. Set threshold for only the harshest moments.
Presence EQ
1-3 dB boost around 3-5 kHz for clarity. 1-2 dB around 10-12 kHz for air. Be conservative.
Reverb and Delay
Short plate or room reverb adds dimension. 1/4 note delay adds rhythmic interest. Use sends, not inserts.
Automation
Ride the fader throughout the song. Boost quiet phrases, cut loud ones. Fader automation is the final step for a consistent, professional vocal mix.
Get the best of Music Rooms
Expert guides, reviews, and tips delivered to your inbox. No spam, unsubscribe anytime.