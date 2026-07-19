Vocal Mixing Techniques for Polished Tracks

Vocals are the focal point of most mixes. Getting them to sit clearly on top without sounding separate or harsh is the goal.

Gain Staging

Set the vocal fader so loudest parts peak around -6 dBFS. Gives plugins headroom.

Subtractive EQ

High-pass at 80-100 Hz. Sweep through 200-500 Hz to find muddy frequencies, cut 2-4 dB.

Compression

Ratio 3:1 to 4:1. Threshold catching louder phrases, 3-6 dB gain reduction. Attack 10-20 milliseconds. Release follows song tempo.

De-essing

Target 5-9 kHz range. Set threshold for only the harshest moments.

Presence EQ

1-3 dB boost around 3-5 kHz for clarity. 1-2 dB around 10-12 kHz for air. Be conservative.

Reverb and Delay

Short plate or room reverb adds dimension. 1/4 note delay adds rhythmic interest. Use sends, not inserts.

Automation