Acoustic Guitar Pickup Types Compared

Plugging in an acoustic guitar opens up sound options for live performance and recording, but it introduces a fundamental choice: what kind of pickup are you going to use? Each type captures the guitar sound differently, affecting tone, feedback resistance, and installation requirements.

Undersaddle Piezo Pickups

The most common type found in acoustic-electric guitars. A thin piezo element sits underneath the bridge saddle and converts string vibration pressure into an electrical signal. The result is bright and present with strong attack and good feedback resistance.

The downside is that piezo can sound harsh or quacky, especially in cheaper systems. It lacks the warmth of a miked guitar. Quality systems from LR Baggs and Fishman sound much more natural, but even the best piezo has a distinctive character. Requires professional installation with bridge slotting.

Soundhole Magnetic Pickups

These work like electric guitar pickups, using magnets and wire coils to sense steel string vibration. They mount in the soundhole with no permanent guitar modification.

The tone is warm, smooth, and somewhat electric. Magnetic pickups respond well to dynamics and produce round low end perfect for jazz, blues, and fingerstyle. They are nearly immune to feedback. The Fishman Rare Earth and LR Baggs M1 are popular choices.

The tradeoff is losing body resonance and top detail that makes acoustic guitars sound acoustic.

Contact Pickups

Contact pickups stick to the guitar body inside, usually near the bridge plate, sensing wood vibration. This gives a more natural, woody tone than undersaddle piezo because they capture body resonance.

The K&K Pure Mini is the gold standard with three transducer elements. The sound is warm and responds beautifully to dynamics. However, contact pickups are more prone to feedback at high volumes. They work best in quieter settings or with a feedback suppressor.

Internal Microphone Systems

An internal microphone captures the most natural acoustic sound. The tone includes all the body resonance, overtones, and air. The challenge is feedback, as the mic picks up everything including PA speakers.

Most internal mic systems are designed to blend with a pickup. The Fishman Rare Earth Blend and LR Baggs Anthem combine a pickup with an internal mic. You get feedback resistance from the pickup mixed with natural tone from the microphone.

Dual Source Systems

Many professionals use dual-source systems:

Undersaddle piezo plus internal microphone: live performance and natural tone

Magnetic plus internal microphone: warm pickup with added air and body

Undersaddle plus contact transducer: two perspectives on guitar vibration

Which Should You Choose?

Loud band settings: undersaddle piezo or magnetic pickup

Solo fingerstyle in quiet venues: contact pickup or blended system

Maximum versatility: dual-source blended system

Easy install with no modification: soundhole magnetic

Most natural tone: internal mic blended with pickup for feedback control