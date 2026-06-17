How to Choose Your First Acoustic Guitar

Buying your first acoustic guitar is exciting and overwhelming in equal measure. Hundreds of models across dozens of brands compete for your attention, and the terminology can be confusing. The good news is that a few key decisions narrow the field quickly, and most guitars in the 200 to 500 dollar range play well enough to take you from your first chord to your first song and beyond.

Body Shapes

Dreadnought is the most common shape, producing a full, loud sound that works across genres. Concert and grand concert bodies are smaller, more comfortable for smaller players, and produce a more focused, balanced tone. Jumbo guitars are the largest, delivering maximum volume and bass response. For beginners, a dreadnought or concert body is the safest choice because they are versatile and widely available at every price point.

Tonewoods

The top (soundboard) has the greatest impact on tone. Spruce tops are bright and responsive. Cedar tops are warmer and more mellow. Mahogany tops produce a mid-focused, woody tone. At beginner price points, a solid spruce top with laminated back and sides offers the best combination of sound quality and durability. All-solid-wood guitars sound better but cost more and are more sensitive to humidity changes.

Playability

String action (the height of strings above the fretboard) determines how easy the guitar is to play. Lower action requires less finger pressure, which reduces fatigue and frustration for beginners. A guitar with high action can be adjusted by a technician for around 30 to 50 dollars. Before buying, play a few chords and check whether the strings buzz or feel uncomfortably high. The guitar should feel comfortable in your hands and not fight you when you press the strings down.

Budget Recommendations

Under 200 dollars, the Yamaha FG800 and Fender CD-60S are reliable choices with solid tops and good playability out of the box. Between 200 and 500 dollars, the Taylor Academy series, Martin 000-X2E, and Yamaha FS800 offer improved materials and craftsmanship. Spending more than 500 on a first guitar is rarely necessary. Start with a quality instrument in the mid-range, learn on it, and upgrade later when you know what features matter to your playing style.

Try Before You Buy