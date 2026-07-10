Best Audio Interfaces for Home Recording

Updated for 2026 — This article has been reviewed and updated with the latest recommendations.

The audio interface bridges your microphones, instruments, and computer. Preamp and converter quality directly affects recordings.

Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 (4th Gen)

Two preamps with Air mode. USB-C, bus powered. Clean converters, low latency. Works on Mac, PC, and iOS.

Universal Audio Volt 276

Two preamps with built-in 1176-style compressor. Adds warmth during recording without plugins. USB-C, bus powered.

PreSonus Studio 24c

XMAX preamps, 24-bit/192kHz. Includes Studio One Artist DAW. Two combo inputs.

MOTU M4

Best-in-class converters at this price. Four in, four out. Full-color LCD metering. Loopback for streaming. Rivals interfaces costing twice as much.

Audient iD14 MkII

Console-quality preamps. JFET instrument input. ADAT expansion for eight more inputs. Transparent and detailed converters.

What to Consider