Best Condenser Mics Under 300 for Vocals

Updated for 2026 — This article has been reviewed and updated with the latest recommendations.

A good condenser captures detail dynamic microphones miss. For vocals, acoustic guitar, and overhead drums, a condenser is the standard.

Audio-Technica AT2035

Larger diaphragm, lower self-noise, high-pass filter switch. Detailed and natural sound. Handles high SPL. Includes shock mount.

Rode NT1 5th Generation

4 dBA self-noise, among the quietest available. Dual XLR and USB output. Clean sound with a presence boost. Includes shock mount and pop filter.

AKG P420

Multi-pattern: cardioid, omnidirectional, and figure-8. Versatile across many situations. Open, detailed sound with smooth top end.

sE Electronics sE2200

Hand-built, one-inch diaphragm. Warm sound with controlled sibilance. Switchable polar patterns and built-in high-pass filter.

Warm Audio WA-87 R2

Inspired by the Neumann U87 at a fraction of the cost. Three polar patterns, pad switch, high-pass filter. Rich, full, and detailed. Best value for a studio workhorse.

What to Consider