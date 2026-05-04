Best Capo Options for Acoustic and Electric Guitar

Updated for 2026 — This article has been reviewed and updated with the latest recommendations.

A capo clamps across strings at a fret, raising pitch equally. Play different keys with familiar open shapes. Capos also create tonal colors songwriters love.

Types

Spring clamp: Fast, one-handed. Screw-on: Precise pressure. Partial: Some strings only. Toggle: Per-string.

Kyser Quick-Change

Most popular. One-handed, many colors, moderate pressure, excellent durability.

G7th Performance 3

Best available. Adaptive Radius Technology. Trigger speed, screw-on precision.

Shubb C1

Since 1970s. Lever-over-center. Consistent. Models for each guitar type.

D'Addario NS Tri-Action

Slim, light. Adjust tension while on guitar.

Thalia Capos

Interchangeable fretpads. Beautiful finishes.

Budget: Dunlop Trigger

Solid under twenty dollars.

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