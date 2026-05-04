Updated for 2026 — This article has been reviewed and updated with the latest recommendations.
Best Capo Options for Acoustic and Electric Guitar
A capo clamps across strings at a fret, raising pitch equally. Play different keys with familiar open shapes. Capos also create tonal colors songwriters love.
Types
Spring clamp: Fast, one-handed. Screw-on: Precise pressure. Partial: Some strings only. Toggle: Per-string.
Kyser Quick-Change
Most popular. One-handed, many colors, moderate pressure, excellent durability.
G7th Performance 3
Best available. Adaptive Radius Technology. Trigger speed, screw-on precision.
Shubb C1
Since 1970s. Lever-over-center. Consistent. Models for each guitar type.
D'Addario NS Tri-Action
Slim, light. Adjust tension while on guitar.
Thalia Capos
Interchangeable fretpads. Beautiful finishes.
Budget: Dunlop Trigger
Solid under twenty dollars.
Tips
Place close to fret wire. Retune after. Do not over-tighten. Store on headstock.
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