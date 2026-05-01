How to Connect Your Guitar to Your Computer for Recording

Professional recordings at home need modest budget and thirty minutes of setup.

Audio Interface

Converts analog to digital. Plug into Hi-Z input, connect via USB. Focusrite Scarlett Solo/2i2, PreSonus AudioBox, Audient iD4. Ensure Hi-Z input. ASIO drivers for under 10ms latency.

Setup

Install ASIO drivers (Windows) Connect via USB Guitar into instrument input Headphones to output DAW audio to interface Create track, arm, play

Buffer 128 or 256 samples.

Electric Guitar

DI: Amp sims (Neural DSP, Amplitube) sound remarkably real. Re-process anytime. Miking: SM57 close to speaker, off-center.

Acoustic

Pickup: direct, clean but sterile. Mic: condenser at 12th fret. Both: separate tracks, blend in mix.

Free DAWs

GarageBand (Mac), Audacity, Cakewalk (Windows free), Reaper ($60).

Troubleshooting