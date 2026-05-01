Professional recordings at home need modest budget and thirty minutes of setup.
How to Connect Your Guitar to Your Computer for Recording
Audio Interface
Converts analog to digital. Plug into Hi-Z input, connect via USB. Focusrite Scarlett Solo/2i2, PreSonus AudioBox, Audient iD4. Ensure Hi-Z input. ASIO drivers for under 10ms latency.
Setup
- Install ASIO drivers (Windows)
- Connect via USB
- Guitar into instrument input
- Headphones to output
- DAW audio to interface
- Create track, arm, play
Buffer 128 or 256 samples.
Electric Guitar
DI: Amp sims (Neural DSP, Amplitube) sound remarkably real. Re-process anytime. Miking: SM57 close to speaker, off-center.
Acoustic
Pickup: direct, clean but sterile. Mic: condenser at 12th fret. Both: separate tracks, blend in mix.
Free DAWs
GarageBand (Mac), Audacity, Cakewalk (Windows free), Reaper ($60).
Troubleshooting
No signal: check input, arming, gain. Latency: ASIO, reduce buffer. Noise: reposition, gate plugin. Clipping: gain to -6 to -12 dB.
Get the best of Music Rooms
Expert guides, reviews, and tips delivered to your inbox. No spam, unsubscribe anytime.
Related Articles
How to Reduce Echo in Your Recording Space
Echo and reverb ruin home recordings. Here is how to tame your room acoustics with practical treatme
How to Record Drums at Home Without a Big Room
Learn how to record drums at home in a small room with practical tips on room treatment, microphone
Analog vs Digital Recording: Does It Still Matter
Explore the real differences between analog and digital recording in 2026, from sonic characteristic
Recording Guitar at Home: Direct vs Microphone
A comparison of recording guitar direct into an interface versus using a microphone on an amp. Cover