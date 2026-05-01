Music Rooms

How to Connect Your Guitar to Your Computer for Recording

Recording
How to Connect Your Guitar to Your Computer for Recording

Professional recordings at home need modest budget and thirty minutes of setup.

Audio Interface

Converts analog to digital. Plug into Hi-Z input, connect via USB. Focusrite Scarlett Solo/2i2, PreSonus AudioBox, Audient iD4. Ensure Hi-Z input. ASIO drivers for under 10ms latency.

Setup

  1. Install ASIO drivers (Windows)
  2. Connect via USB
  3. Guitar into instrument input
  4. Headphones to output
  5. DAW audio to interface
  6. Create track, arm, play

Buffer 128 or 256 samples.

Electric Guitar

DI: Amp sims (Neural DSP, Amplitube) sound remarkably real. Re-process anytime. Miking: SM57 close to speaker, off-center.

Acoustic

Pickup: direct, clean but sterile. Mic: condenser at 12th fret. Both: separate tracks, blend in mix.

Free DAWs

GarageBand (Mac), Audacity, Cakewalk (Windows free), Reaper ($60).

Troubleshooting

No signal: check input, arming, gain. Latency: ASIO, reduce buffer. Noise: reposition, gate plugin. Clipping: gain to -6 to -12 dB.

Get the best of Music Rooms

Expert guides, reviews, and tips delivered to your inbox. No spam, unsubscribe anytime.

Related Articles

How to Reduce Echo in Your Recording Space

How to Reduce Echo in Your Recording Space

Echo and reverb ruin home recordings. Here is how to tame your room acoustics with practical treatme

How to Record Drums at Home Without a Big Room

How to Record Drums at Home Without a Big Room

Learn how to record drums at home in a small room with practical tips on room treatment, microphone

Analog vs Digital Recording: Does It Still Matter

Analog vs Digital Recording: Does It Still Matter

Explore the real differences between analog and digital recording in 2026, from sonic characteristic

Recording Guitar at Home: Direct vs Microphone

Recording Guitar at Home: Direct vs Microphone

A comparison of recording guitar direct into an interface versus using a microphone on an amp. Cover