Updated for 2026 — This article has been reviewed and updated with the latest recommendations.
Best Drum Sticks for Different Playing Styles
Sticks affect tone, volume, rebound, comfort. Different situations need different sticks.
Sizing
7A: thin, jazz. 5A: versatile. 5B: more power. 2B: heavy, hard-hitting.
Wood
Hickory: most common, warm. Maple: lighter, brighter. Oak: dense, durable.
Tips
Oval: warm. Round: bright. Barrel: punchy. Acorn: full. Nylon: brighter cymbal.
Rock: Vic Firth 5B
Power without losing speed. Promark 2B for heavier styles.
Jazz: Vic Firth AJ1
Whippy feel. Vater Manhattan 7A. Brushes for snare sizzle.
Practice: Vic Firth 5A
Education standard. Use 2B for strength building.
Multi: Promark Forward 5A
Acorn tip, forward balance.
Replace chipped tips. Check cracks by rolling. Keep backups.
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