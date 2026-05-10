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Best Drum Sticks for Different Playing Styles

Instruments
Best Drum Sticks for Different Playing Styles

Updated for 2026 — This article has been reviewed and updated with the latest recommendations.

Sticks affect tone, volume, rebound, comfort. Different situations need different sticks.

Sizing

7A: thin, jazz. 5A: versatile. 5B: more power. 2B: heavy, hard-hitting.

Wood

Hickory: most common, warm. Maple: lighter, brighter. Oak: dense, durable.

Tips

Oval: warm. Round: bright. Barrel: punchy. Acorn: full. Nylon: brighter cymbal.

Rock: Vic Firth 5B

Power without losing speed. Promark 2B for heavier styles.

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Jazz: Vic Firth AJ1

Whippy feel. Vater Manhattan 7A. Brushes for snare sizzle.

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Practice: Vic Firth 5A

Education standard. Use 2B for strength building.

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Multi: Promark Forward 5A

Acorn tip, forward balance.

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Replace chipped tips. Check cracks by rolling. Keep backups.

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