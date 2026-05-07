Music Rooms

Home Studio Cable Management Tips

Recording
Home Studio Cable Management Tips

Cables multiply fast. Back of desk becomes spaghetti. Bad management causes signal issues, impossible troubleshooting, dust collection.

Plan

Map signal flow. Group runs. Separate power from audio.

Label Everything

Both ends. Brother/Dymo labels or colored tape. Consistent naming like "IF-OUT-L."

Separate Audio and Power

Parallel = hum. Power one side, audio other. Cross at 90 degrees.

Products

Velcro ties: Reusable MVP. Cable trays: Under-desk, biggest visual impact. Raceways: Wall channels. Clips: Individual cables. Sleeves: Bundle multiple cables.

Setup and Maintenance

Connected devices close together. Leave slack. Mount power strip under desk. Label adapters. Route new cables immediately. Remove cables with removed gear. Monthly check. Organized studio is more productive.

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