Home Studio Cable Management Tips

Cables multiply fast. Back of desk becomes spaghetti. Bad management causes signal issues, impossible troubleshooting, dust collection.

Plan

Map signal flow. Group runs. Separate power from audio.

Label Everything

Both ends. Brother/Dymo labels or colored tape. Consistent naming like "IF-OUT-L."

Separate Audio and Power

Parallel = hum. Power one side, audio other. Cross at 90 degrees.

Products

Velcro ties: Reusable MVP. Cable trays: Under-desk, biggest visual impact. Raceways: Wall channels. Clips: Individual cables. Sleeves: Bundle multiple cables.

Setup and Maintenance