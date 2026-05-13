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How to Choose the Right Piano Keyboard for Learning

Instruments
How to Choose the Right Piano Keyboard for Learning

Wrong keyboard = bad habits. Your practice keyboard shapes technique.

Key Action (#1 Priority)

Weighted hammer: Simulates acoustic. What teachers recommend. Semi-weighted: Acceptable casual. Unweighted: Worst option.

Keys and Sound

88 for serious. 76 covers most early repertoire. 61 too small. Full-size width. Mid-range models sound good today.

Useful vs Skip

Useful: metronome, recording, MIDI, headphones. Skip: hundreds of sounds, auto-accompaniment, learning lights.

By Budget

Under $500: Yamaha P-45. Standard recommendation. $500-800: Roland FP-30X. Sweet spot. $800-1200: Kawai ES520. Excellent for advanced. $1200+: Yamaha CLP/Roland HP. Premium.

Try before buying. Stick with Yamaha, Roland, Kawai, Casio. Proper bench height. Choose what makes you want to play daily.

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