Wrong keyboard = bad habits. Your practice keyboard shapes technique.
How to Choose the Right Piano Keyboard for Learning
Key Action (#1 Priority)
Weighted hammer: Simulates acoustic. What teachers recommend. Semi-weighted: Acceptable casual. Unweighted: Worst option.
Keys and Sound
88 for serious. 76 covers most early repertoire. 61 too small. Full-size width. Mid-range models sound good today.
Useful vs Skip
Useful: metronome, recording, MIDI, headphones. Skip: hundreds of sounds, auto-accompaniment, learning lights.
By Budget
Under $500: Yamaha P-45. Standard recommendation. $500-800: Roland FP-30X. Sweet spot. $800-1200: Kawai ES520. Excellent for advanced. $1200+: Yamaha CLP/Roland HP. Premium.
Try before buying. Stick with Yamaha, Roland, Kawai, Casio. Proper bench height. Choose what makes you want to play daily.
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