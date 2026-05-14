How to Record Acoustic Guitar at Home

Acoustic guitar is one of the most rewarding instruments to record and one of the easiest to get wrong. A well-recorded acoustic guitar sounds full, present, and natural. A poorly recorded one sounds boxy, thin, harsh, or all three at once. The difference usually comes down to microphone choice, mic placement, and room conditions rather than expensive gear.

Here's how to get great acoustic guitar recordings in a home studio.

Prepare the Room

Before you even set up a microphone, deal with the room.

Hard, reflective surfaces (bare walls, hardwood floors, windows) create reflections that color the sound and make the recording feel hollow or ringy. You don't need a professionally treated room, but a few basic steps help significantly.

Hang a thick blanket or duvet behind you (opposite the microphone). This absorbs reflections that would bounce off the wall and back into the mic. If the floor is hard, put a thick rug or carpet under the recording area.

Close the curtains over any windows in the room. These simple absorbers won't eliminate room sound entirely, but they reduce the most problematic reflections.

Choose the quietest room in your house. Turn off the HVAC if possible. Close windows. Computer fan noise is a common issue in home recordings. If your computer is in the same room, point the mic away from it and consider extending your mic cable so the guitar is as far from the computer as practical.

Microphone Choice

A small-diaphragm condenser microphone is the standard choice for acoustic guitar.

Models like the Rode NT5, Audio-Technica AT2021, and AKG P170 capture the detail and transients of steel strings accurately. These mics have a tight pickup pattern (cardioid) that focuses on the guitar and rejects room noise.

A large-diaphragm condenser (like the Audio-Technica AT2020 or Rode NT1) works well too, especially if you want a slightly warmer, rounder sound. Large-diaphragm mics tend to be more flattering on nylon-string guitars and fingerpicked steel-string parts.

A dynamic mic like the Shure SM57 is less detailed than a condenser but handles loud strumming without distortion and naturally rolls off some high-frequency harshness. It's also less sensitive to room noise, which can be an advantage in untreated rooms.

If you have two microphones of the same type, a stereo pair gives the recording width and depth that a single mic can't achieve. But one good mic with proper placement will outperform two mediocre mics every time.

Single Mic Placement

The most common mistake is pointing the mic directly at the sound hole.

The sound hole acts like a resonant chamber that boosts low-mid frequencies, so a mic aimed straight at it produces a boomy, muddy recording. Move the mic away from the sound hole.

Start with the mic pointed at the 12th fret (where the neck meets the body) at a distance of about 6 to 12 inches. This position captures a balanced blend of the string attack from the neck area and the body resonance from the lower bout.

Angle the mic slightly toward the sound hole if you want more warmth, or angle it slightly toward the neck if you want more brightness and articulation.

Distance matters. Closer placement (4 to 6 inches) gives a more intimate, detailed sound with more low end from the proximity effect. Further placement (12 to 18 inches) captures more room sound and gives a more natural, open character. Experiment by listening through headphones while moving the mic in small increments.

Stereo Mic Techniques

If you have two matching microphones, a stereo recording adds spaciousness that makes acoustic guitar sit beautifully in a mix.

The most common technique for acoustic guitar is spaced pair: place one mic at the 12th fret and the second mic near the bridge, both at similar distances from the guitar (8 to 12 inches). Pan one left and one right in your DAW.

XY stereo (two mics with capsules close together, angled 90 degrees apart, pointed at the guitar) creates a narrower stereo image with good mono compatibility. This is useful when the guitar needs to sit in a dense mix without taking up too much stereo space.

ORTF (two cardioid mics with capsules spaced 17cm apart at a 110-degree angle) provides a wider stereo image than XY with natural depth perception. It sounds great on solo acoustic guitar recordings.

Recording Level

Set your input gain so the loudest strumming peaks at around -12 to -6 dBFS on your recording meter. This leaves plenty of headroom above the peaks to prevent clipping while keeping the signal well above the noise floor.

Recording at -3 or 0 dBFS is too hot and risks digital distortion on transient peaks that the meter doesn't catch. Recording at -30 dBFS is too quiet and raises the noise floor when you normalize the level later.

Play the loudest passage you plan to record while setting levels. Don't set levels during the quiet intro and then discover the chorus clips.

Performance Matters More Than Gear

A perfectly recorded acoustic guitar performance that's rhythmically loose or has fret buzz is still a bad recording.

New strings make a dramatic difference in brightness and sustain. Tune before every take. Warm up before you press record. Play through the entire arrangement at least twice before recording to work out timing and transitions.

Record multiple full takes rather than punching in and out. Acoustic guitar has a continuous, flowing quality that's hard to edit seamlessly. Complete takes also have more natural dynamics and feel than assembled parts.

Common Mistakes

Pointing the mic at the sound hole.

Recording in a reverberant bathroom or kitchen because it sounds cool to your ears (it won't sound cool in the recording). Compressing too heavily during recording (apply compression later in mixing). Using a mic stand that vibrates or transmits floor vibrations to the mic. Playing too close to the mic so pick noise and breathing are prominent.

If your recording sounds boxy (too much low-mid), move the mic further from the sound hole and increase the distance slightly.