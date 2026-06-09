How to Record Bass Guitar at Home

Bass guitar is one of the easier instruments to record at home because the most common method does not require a microphone, a treated room, or an amplifier. A direct input recording captures the bass signal straight from the instrument, and most professional bass tracks on records were done this way.

The Signal Chain

Your bass recording signal chain is simple: bass guitar into a DI box or audio interface, then into your computer running a DAW. The most important piece is your audio interface. The preamp quality determines how clean and detailed your signal sounds. Interfaces from Focusrite, Universal Audio, MOTU, and Audient handle bass well under $300.

If your interface has a high-impedance instrument input marked with a guitar icon or Hi-Z, plug your bass directly into that. It gives a fuller, more accurate signal than a standard line input.

DI Box vs Direct Into Interface

A dedicated DI box converts the high-impedance instrument signal to low-impedance balanced signal, reducing noise over long cable runs. For short home studio runs, your interface Hi-Z input is usually sufficient. Some DI boxes add character though. The Radial J48 and Countryman Type 85 sound clean and detailed. The Tech 21 SansAmp Bass Driver DI adds amp-like coloring and overdrive.

Recording Levels

Set input gain so the loudest notes peak around -12 to -6 dB. Bass has wide dynamic range, especially with slapping or popping. Leave headroom to prevent clipping. Record in 24-bit for extra dynamic range and lower noise.

Amp Simulation Plugins

Recording a clean DI gives maximum flexibility. Process it with amp sim plugins after recording:

Ampeg SVT Suite from Plugin Alliance models the classic SVT

Neural DSP Parallax covers clean, distorted, and blended tones

IK Multimedia Ampeg Collection spans vintage and modern Ampeg amps

Free options like Ignite Amps SHB-1 provide usable tones at no cost

The beauty of a clean DI is you can audition different tones during mixing without re-recording.

Miking a Bass Amp

If you prefer your physical amp, place a large-diaphragm dynamic mic like the EV RE20 or AKG D112 about 2 to 4 inches from the speaker cone. Slightly off-center for warmer tone, or on the cap for more attack.

Many engineers record both DI and miked amp simultaneously, then blend in the mix. The DI provides clarity and low-end definition while the miked amp adds character and grit.

Basic Bass EQ and Compression

Cut below 40 Hz with a high-pass filter to remove rumble

Boost gently around 80 to 100 Hz for weight

Cut around 200 to 300 Hz if it sounds boxy

Boost 700 Hz to 1 kHz for midrange presence

Use gentle compression at 4:1 ratio with medium attack