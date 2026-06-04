Best Headphone Amplifiers Under $150

Updated for 2026 — This article has been reviewed and updated with the latest recommendations.

A headphone amplifier drives your headphones with more power and cleaner signal than the headphone jack on your phone or laptop. If you own quality studio headphones or audiophile cans and plug them into your computer directly, you are probably not hearing everything those headphones can deliver.

The difference depends on your headphones. Low-impedance earbuds will not benefit much. But high-impedance over-ear headphones like the Beyerdynamic DT 770 250 ohm, Sennheiser HD 600, or Audio-Technica ATH-R70x will sound noticeably different with proper amplification. More detail, better bass control, and wider stereo imaging.

Schiit Magni+

The Schiit Magni+ has been a budget audiophile favorite for years. It delivers clean, transparent amplification with enough power for virtually any headphone. The aluminum case is solid, the volume knob is smooth, and the rear panel includes both RCA and 3.5mm inputs. The gain switch toggles between low and high gain for different impedances.

The Magni+ is a pure analog amplifier with no built-in DAC. Pair it with the Schiit Modi for a combined stack still under $200.

FiiO K5 Pro ESS

The FiiO K5 Pro ESS combines a headphone amp and DAC in one unit. It connects via USB and handles digital-to-analog conversion and amplification in a single box. The ESS Sabre DAC chip provides clean, detailed sound with low noise. It has enough power for 300-ohm headphones, with both 6.35mm and 3.5mm outputs plus RCA line out for speakers.

iFi Zen Air CAN

The iFi Zen Air CAN has a warm, musical sound signature that pairs well with analytical headphones. It includes XBass for subtle low-end boost and XSpace for wider stereo imaging, both switchable. Build quality is good and the compact footprint fits on any desk.

Topping L30 II

The Topping L30 II is for measurement-focused listeners. It has vanishingly low distortion and noise figures that compete with amplifiers costing several times more. The sound is clean, neutral, and transparent. The relay-based attenuator provides consistent volume control without channel imbalance at low volumes.

Portable: Qudelix 5K

The Qudelix 5K is a Bluetooth receiver and headphone amp smaller than a lighter. It clips to your shirt and connects to your phone via Bluetooth, then drives wired headphones from its built-in amp and DAC. The app provides full parametric EQ. It supports LDAC and aptX Adaptive, with 7 to 8 hours of battery life.

Do You Need a Headphone Amp?