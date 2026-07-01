Setting Up a Home Recording Studio

A home recording studio does not require a massive budget or a dedicated building. A spare bedroom, closet, or basement corner can produce professional results.

Choose Your Room

Smaller rooms are easier to treat acoustically. Avoid rooms with lots of parallel hard surfaces. A 10 by 12 foot bedroom is a common and effective starting point.

Essential Gear

Audio interface: Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 or PreSonus AudioBox. A large-diaphragm condenser microphone: Audio-Technica AT2020 or Rode NT1. Closed-back headphones: Audio-Technica ATH-M50x.

Studio Monitors

Yamaha HS5, KRK Rokit 5, or JBL 305P MkII. Position at ear height forming an equilateral triangle with your head. Keep away from walls.

Acoustic Treatment

Panels on first reflection points tame flutter echo. Corner bass traps address low-frequency buildup. Do not confuse treatment with soundproofing.

DAW Software

Reaper is nearly free. GarageBand is free on Mac. Logic Pro, Ableton Live, and Pro Tools are industry standards.

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