How to Record Vocals at Home Like a Pro

Professional vocal recordings do not require a professional studio. With a decent microphone, a treated space, and proper technique, you can capture vocals at home that compete with studio recordings. The equipment matters, but technique and environment matter more.

Microphone Choice and Placement

A large-diaphragm condenser microphone is the standard for vocal recording. Models like the Audio-Technica AT2020, Rode NT1, and AKG P220 deliver excellent results for home use. Position the microphone 6 to 12 inches from your mouth. A pop filter placed 2 to 3 inches in front of the mic reduces plosive sounds from letters like P and B. Angle the microphone slightly off-axis if sibilance (harsh S sounds) is a problem.

Room Treatment

Reflections from bare walls, floors, and ceilings add a boxy, unprofessional quality to recordings. Hang thick blankets or acoustic panels behind and to the sides of the microphone. A closet full of clothes makes an excellent vocal booth. The goal is to absorb reflections around the microphone so only the direct sound of your voice reaches the capsule. Even modest treatment makes a dramatic difference.

Gain Staging

Set your audio interface gain so that your loudest singing peaks around negative 6 dB on the meter. This leaves headroom for dynamics without clipping. Record at 24-bit depth, which provides more than enough dynamic range. It is better to record slightly too quiet than too loud, because digital clipping is destructive and cannot be fixed in mixing.

Performance Tips