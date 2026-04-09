Best Electric Guitars for Beginners Under $300

Updated for 2026 — This article has been reviewed and updated with the latest recommendations.

Buying your first electric guitar is exciting and overwhelming in equal measure. There are hundreds of options, and the marketing makes everything sound like the greatest instrument ever built. The reality is that at the beginner level, you need a guitar that stays in tune, feels comfortable to play, and sounds decent through a basic amp. Everything beyond that is a bonus.

These guitars all come in under $300 and deliver on those fundamentals.

Some of them are genuinely impressive for the price.

Squier Classic Vibe '50s Stratocaster

Squier is Fender's budget line, and the Classic Vibe series is the best thing they make. This Stratocaster feels and sounds significantly better than its price suggests. The neck profile is a comfortable C shape that works well for smaller hands, and the alnico pickups produce the bright, articulate tone that Strats are known for.

The tremolo bridge is functional, which is not always the case on budget guitars.

You can do gentle vibrato without everything going out of tune, though heavy dive bombs will still cause tuning issues. That is true of most tremolo systems under $500.

Build quality is solid. The fretwork is clean, the tuners hold well, and the finish is better than what you typically see at this price. If you want to play blues, rock, pop, or funk, this covers all of it. It is one of the most versatile beginner guitars available.

Epiphone Les Paul Standard

If you lean toward heavier music or want a warmer, thicker tone, the Epiphone Les Paul Standard is the classic choice.

It has two humbucker pickups that deliver a fatter, more aggressive sound compared to a Stratocaster's single coils. Think classic rock, hard rock, and blues with plenty of sustain.

The Les Paul body shape is heavier than a Stratocaster, which some beginners find tiring during long practice sessions. If you plan to play standing up with a strap, factor in the weight. It is not unreasonably heavy, but it is noticeably more than a Strat or Telecaster.

The neck is a SlimTaper profile that is faster and thinner than a traditional Les Paul. This makes it more beginner-friendly since you do not need massive hands to get comfortable with it. The rosewood fretboard feels smooth under your fingers and ages nicely.

Epiphone has improved their quality control significantly in recent years. The guitars coming out of their factories now are consistently good, which was not always the case with budget instruments.

Squier Affinity Telecaster

The Telecaster is the workhorse of the guitar world.

It does everything competently and nothing poorly. The Squier Affinity version gives you that signature Tele twang and snap at a price that leaves room in your budget for an amp and cables.

The body is lighter than a Les Paul and contoured enough to be comfortable against your body. The hardtail bridge means no tremolo bar, but it also means better tuning stability. For a beginner, staying in tune is more valuable than being able to do whammy bar tricks you have not learned yet.

The two single-coil pickups deliver bright, clear tones in the bridge position and warmer, rounder sounds in the neck position.

Country, indie rock, blues, punk, and even jazz players all use Telecasters. It is genuinely one of the most versatile guitar designs ever created.

At this price point, the electronics are the weakest link. The volume and tone pots feel a bit scratchy, and you might want to upgrade them down the road. But the guitar itself plays well and sounds good, which is what matters when you are starting out.

Yamaha Pacifica 112V

Yamaha does not get the same name recognition as Fender or Gibson in the electric guitar world, but the Pacifica series has been a best-kept secret among guitar teachers for years.

The 112V model comes with a coil-split humbucker in the bridge and two single coils in the middle and neck positions, giving you more tonal variety than most guitars at this price.

The build quality is exceptional for the money. Yamaha's manufacturing consistency is among the best in the industry, so you are very unlikely to get a dud. The neck feels fast and comfortable, and the frets are well-finished with no sharp edges poking out from the sides of the fretboard.

The coil-split function on the bridge humbucker is a genuine advantage. Flip the switch and your humbucker turns into a single coil, giving you access to both thick and bright tones from one pickup.

Most guitars under $300 do not offer this feature.

If you are not sure what genre you want to play and want a guitar that does a bit of everything well, the Pacifica 112V is the safest choice on this list.

Ibanez RG Series (RG421)

For anyone drawn to metal, shred, or fast-paced playing styles, the Ibanez RG series is the go-to beginner option.

The thin Wizard III neck profile is designed for speed, making it easier to move up and down the fretboard quickly. The 24-fret design gives you access to higher notes that 22-fret guitars cannot reach.

The two humbucker pickups handle high-gain tones well, with enough clarity to keep your playing articulate even with heavy distortion. The fixed bridge provides solid tuning stability, and the overall build is tight and well-assembled.

The body contours are comfortable for extended playing sessions, and the guitar is lighter than a Les Paul.

If you plan to play standing up, the balance is good and it does not neck-dive.

The RG421 is less versatile for clean tones compared to a Stratocaster or Pacifica, but if you know you want to play heavy music, this is purpose-built for exactly that.

What Else You Need to Get Started

A guitar alone does not make sound.

You will need an amplifier, a cable, a tuner, and some picks. Budget about $100 to $150 for a small practice amp like the Fender Frontman 10G or the Boss Katana Mini. A clip-on tuner costs around $10 and is essential since playing an out-of-tune guitar will mess up your ear training.

Skip the starter pack bundles that include a guitar, amp, cable, strap, picks, and a gig bag all in one box. The guitars included in those bundles are almost always worse than buying a standalone guitar at the same price point. You are better off choosing your guitar and amp separately.

Tips for Choosing Your First Guitar

Play before you buy if possible. What feels comfortable in someone else's hands might not feel right in yours. Neck profile, body weight, and fret size all affect playability, and personal preference matters more than specs on paper.

Do not obsess over wood types and pickup specifications at this stage. Those details matter at higher price points, but at the beginner level, playability and comfort should drive your decision. A guitar you enjoy picking up and playing every day is worth more than one with premium specs that sits in the corner because the neck is uncomfortable.