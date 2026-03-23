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23 मार्च 2026 हिन्दी

Ukulele guitar से छोटा, सीखना आसान, कहीं भी portable। Market में बहुत options, ये guide सही decision में help करेगी।

चार Sizes

Soprano (21 inches): classic bright sound। Frets close together, larger hands challenging। Concert (23 inches): comfortable fret spacing, adult beginners best starting point। Tenor (26 inches): deeper sound, performing musicians popular। Baritone (30 inches): biggest, guitar-like tuning। Beginners recommendation: soprano या concert।

Tonewood Impact

Mahogany: warm mellow tone, fingerpicking and folk ideal। Koa: bright balanced (traditional Hawaiian), expensive। Spruce: bright projecting। Budget ($50-$150): laminated wood perfectly acceptable। Solid wood starts $200+।

Kala KA-15S Soprano

Undisputed beginner champion। Mahogany body, warm sound। Geared tuners (not friction) = stable easy tuning। Best build quality at this price।

Cordoba 15CM Concert

Concert size preference। Mahogany top and body, balanced sound। Wider fretboard = easier chord transitions। Silver tuners smooth operation।

Donner DUC-1 Concert

Budget category surprising value। Mahogany body, carbon nylon strings। Complete bundle: bag, strap, tuner, extra strings। Sound quality above price point।

Enya Nova U Soprano

Carbon fiber body = completely weather and humidity immune। Travel and outdoor perfect। Surprisingly rich sound। Built-in pickup option available।

Essential Accessories

Clip-on tuner first purchase (ukulele initially goes out of tune often)। Padded gig bag for transport। Extra string set (Aquila Nylgut industry standard)। Felt pick optional for strumming practice।

Getting Started