How to Record Piano at Home Without a Studio

Recording piano at home intimidates people because the instrument is large, acoustically complex, and sensitive to its environment. But home recordings of piano can sound remarkable with modest equipment and attention to a few key details. Whether you are working with an upright, a grand, or a digital piano, the techniques differ but the core principles remain the same.

Recording a Digital Piano

If you have a digital piano with USB or MIDI output, the simplest approach is direct recording. Connect the piano to your computer via USB or a MIDI interface. Record the MIDI data in your DAW, then use a high-quality piano VST plugin to render the sound. This gives you complete control over the piano tone after the fact and eliminates room acoustics entirely.

For audio output, connect the piano's line out (usually 1/4 inch jacks) to your audio interface inputs. Set the interface gain so the loudest passages peak around -6 dB. Record in stereo if the piano has stereo outputs. This captures the piano's built-in sounds without any room coloration.

Recording an Upright Piano

Upright pianos project sound from the back (the soundboard faces the wall) and from the top when the lid is open. The most common miking technique places a stereo pair of condenser microphones about 6 to 12 inches above the open top lid, aimed down at the strings. Position one mic over the treble end and one over the bass end, roughly two-thirds of the way from the keyboard end to the back of the piano.

If the room acoustics are poor (echoey, noisy, or boxy), move the microphones closer to reduce the room sound. You can also remove the lower front panel of the upright to expose the soundboard directly and mic from the front, which gives a more direct, controlled sound with less room ambience.

Recording a Grand Piano

A grand piano with the lid propped open projects sound upward and outward. The classic stereo setup places two condenser microphones inside the piano, over the strings. Position them 6 to 12 inches above the strings. One mic over the hammers (about a foot from the keyboard end) captures the attack. One mic further back (midway along the strings) captures the body and sustain.

For a more ambient, concert-hall sound, place the microphones outside the piano, 3 to 6 feet away, aimed at the open lid. This captures more room sound, which can be beautiful in a well-treated space but problematic in a reflective room.

Room Treatment

The biggest challenge in home piano recording is room acoustics. Hard floors, bare walls, and parallel surfaces create reflections that color the recording with an amateur-sounding boxiness. You do not need a treated studio, but a few adjustments help significantly.

Place a thick rug under and around the piano. Hang heavy curtains or moving blankets on the nearest walls. Position bookshelves filled with books near the recording area. These simple measures absorb enough reflections to clean up the sound noticeably. Record in the largest room available because bigger rooms have longer, more natural-sounding reverb tails.

Microphone Selection

Small-diaphragm condenser microphones are the standard choice for piano. The Audio-Technica AT2021, Rode M5, and AKG P170 all produce excellent results under $150 each. Buy a matched pair for stereo recording. Large-diaphragm condensers like the Audio-Technica AT2020 also work well, particularly for close-miking uprights.

Dynamic microphones are not ideal for piano because they lack the high-frequency sensitivity needed to capture the instrument's full tonal range. Ribbon microphones produce a warm, vintage tone that some players prefer, but they are more fragile and expensive.

Post-Production