Best Studio Headphones for Mixing

Updated for 2026 — This article has been reviewed and updated with the latest recommendations.

Studio headphones need flat frequency response that reveals the truth about recordings. Consumer headphones boost bass and treble, leading to bad mixing decisions.

Audio-Technica ATH-M50x

Industry standard for tracking. Closed-back. Mostly flat response. Comfortable for long sessions. Foldable.

Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro (250 ohm)

Legendary comfort with velour pads. Excellent isolation. Slight treble brightness reveals sibilance. Requires headphone amp.

Sennheiser HD 600

Open-back reference with one of the flattest responses available. Wide, natural soundstage. Not suitable for tracking due to sound leakage.

AKG K712 Pro

Open-back with spacious soundstage. Accurate bass. Clear, forward mids. Comfortable all-day wear. Needs amplification.

Sony MDR-7506

Studio staple since the 1990s. Closed-back. Detailed and revealing. Extremely durable. Coiled cable.

Open vs Closed