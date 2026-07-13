Recording acoustic guitar at home produces excellent results when you pay attention to placement, room acoustics, and technique.
Recording Acoustic Guitar at Home Guide
Single Microphone Placement
Point a condenser at the 12th fret from 8 to 12 inches away. Captures balanced tone with brightness and body resonance. Avoid pointing directly at the sound hole, which captures muddy low frequencies.
Two Microphone Technique
One at the 12th fret, one near the bridge. Pan left and right for stereo. Check for phase issues in mono. Adjust distance if the sound gets thin.
Room Considerations
Treated rooms produce cleaner recordings. Without treatment, hang blankets on walls or record in a clothes-filled closet. Avoid large hard-surfaced rooms.
New Strings
Fresh strings make a dramatic difference. Old strings sound dull. Change strings the day before recording and play for an hour to stretch them in.
Playing Technique
Recording amplifies every detail. Practice until the part is automatic. Use a lighter touch than you would live. The microphone captures plenty of volume.
DI Recording
If your guitar has a pickup, record a direct signal as backup. Blended with even a small amount of mic signal, it adds presence and consistency.
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