How to Mix Vocals at Home Like a Professional

The vocal is the center of almost every song. When the vocal sounds polished and sits well in the mix, the whole track feels professional. When the vocal sounds muddy, harsh, or disconnected from the instruments, nothing else you do will save the mix. Getting vocals right is the single most impactful mixing skill you can develop.

You do not need an expensive studio or premium plugins to get good results.

The stock plugins in most DAWs are capable of producing professional-quality vocal mixes if you know how to use them. Here is the process, step by step.

Start with a Clean Recording

Mixing cannot fix a bad recording. Before you touch any plugins, make sure the raw vocal track is as clean as possible. Record in a treated space or use a reflection filter behind the microphone to reduce room reflections.

Get the microphone positioned correctly, typically 6 to 8 inches from the singer's mouth, slightly off-axis to reduce plosives.

Use a pop filter to catch the bursts of air from P and B sounds that create low-frequency thumps. Record at a level that peaks around minus 10 to minus 6 dBFS. This gives you plenty of headroom for processing without clipping.

Gain Staging

Before adding any processing, set the vocal fader so the vocal sits roughly where you want it in the mix.

You will adjust this later, but starting with the right ballpark level prevents you from over-processing to compensate for a vocal that is too loud or too quiet.

If the vocal recording has widely varying levels between sections, use clip gain or volume automation to even out the big differences manually before applying compression. Bring quiet phrases up and loud peaks down so the compressor does not have to work as hard.

This gives you more natural-sounding results.

Subtractive EQ

The first EQ move is removing problems, not adding color. Put an EQ on the vocal channel and start with a high-pass filter. Roll off everything below about 80 Hz. There is nothing useful in a vocal below that frequency, and cutting it removes rumble, handling noise, and low-end buildup that muddies the mix.

Sweep a narrow bell boost slowly through the midrange and listen for frequencies that sound harsh, nasal, or boxy. Common problem areas are around 200 to 300 Hz (muddiness), 800 Hz to 1 kHz (boxiness), and 2 to 4 kHz (harshness). When you find a frequency that sounds bad when boosted, cut it by 2 to 4 dB with a moderate Q width. Do not cut aggressively. Small, targeted cuts sound more natural than deep surgical notches.

Compression

Compression controls the dynamic range of the vocal, making quiet parts louder and loud parts quieter.

This keeps the vocal at a consistent level so it does not disappear behind instruments in soft passages or jump out harshly during loud sections.

Start with a ratio of 3:1 or 4:1. Set the threshold so the compressor is reducing gain by about 3 to 6 dB during the loudest parts of the performance. Use a medium attack time around 10 to 20 milliseconds to let the initial consonant transients through before the compressor clamps down.

A release time of 40 to 80 milliseconds usually works well, but adjust by ear so the compressor recovers naturally between phrases.

Make up the gain reduction with the output or makeup gain control so the compressed vocal is at the same perceived volume as the uncompressed version. This lets you A/B the effect accurately. If the vocal sounds squashed or pumping, reduce the ratio or raise the threshold.

De-Essing

Sibilance is the harsh, hissing sound that S, T, and SH consonants produce.

It lives in the 5 to 9 kHz range and becomes more pronounced after compression because the compressor brings up the level of those consonants relative to the rest of the vocal.

A de-esser is a frequency-specific compressor that only activates when it detects energy in the sibilance range. Set the frequency target between 5 and 8 kHz (adjust by ear for the specific voice) and set the threshold so it catches the harsh sibilant peaks without dulling the overall vocal brightness.

You want to tame the hiss, not remove it entirely. Over-de-essing makes a singer sound like they have a lisp.

Additive EQ

After compression and de-essing, you can add some character with a second EQ. A gentle boost of 1 to 3 dB in the 3 to 5 kHz range adds presence and helps the vocal cut through a dense mix. A subtle boost around 10 to 12 kHz adds air and shimmer to the top end.

Be conservative with boosts. It is easy to over-brighten a vocal, which sounds impressive in solo but fatiguing in the context of a full mix.

Always check your EQ changes with the rest of the instruments playing, not in solo.

Reverb and Delay

Reverb and delay place the vocal in a space and add depth. Send the vocal to a reverb bus (use a send, not an insert, so you can control the wet/dry balance independently). A plate reverb or a short room reverb works well for most pop and rock vocals. Keep the decay time between 1 and 2 seconds.

Longer tails can wash out the vocal and make lyrics harder to understand.

A short delay (around 80 to 120 milliseconds) can add width and thickness to the vocal without the smearing effect of reverb. A longer delay (quarter note or dotted eighth note synced to the song tempo) creates rhythmic echoes that fill gaps between phrases.

The key with both effects is subtlety. You should feel the reverb and delay adding space and dimension, but if you consciously notice them as separate effects, they are probably too loud.

Pull the send level back until the effects disappear, then bring them up just until you notice a difference. That is usually the right amount.

The Signal Chain Order

For most vocals, this order works well: high-pass filter and subtractive EQ first, then compression, then de-esser, then additive EQ, then reverb and delay on sends. This order ensures each processor gets the cleanest possible signal and each step builds on the one before it.

This is not a rigid rule.