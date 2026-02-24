8 Best Audio Technica Headphones in 2026

Updated for 2026 — This article has been reviewed and updated with the latest recommendations.

Audio-Technica has been a staple in professional audio for decades. From studio engineers to everyday commuters, the brand consistently delivers headphones that punch above their price range. Whether you need closed-back isolation for tracking or open-back soundstage for mixing, there is an Audio-Technica model built for the job. Here are the best options worth your money in 2026.

Quick Comparison

Model Best For Type Driver Impedance Price ATH-M50xSTS Overall pick Closed-back 45mm 38 ohms $200 ATH-R70x Mixing Open-back 45mm 470 ohms $350 ATH-M70x Critical listening Closed-back 45mm 35 ohms $300 ATH-M20x Budget pick Closed-back 40mm 47 ohms $50 ATH-M50xBT2 Wireless Closed-back 45mm 38 ohms $200 ATH-AD700X Gaming Open-back 53mm 38 ohms $150 ATH-WP900 Premium portable Closed-back 53mm 42 ohms $550 ATH-AWKT Audiophile Closed-back 53mm 42 ohms $1,400

1. ATH-M50xSTS - Best Overall

The M50xSTS is Audio-Technica's updated take on its legendary M50x platform, now built specifically for streaming and content creation. The 45mm large-aperture drivers deliver the same flat, accurate response that made the original a studio standard. Sound isolation is excellent, keeping outside noise from bleeding into sensitive microphones during recording sessions.

The integrated boom microphone is detachable, so you can use these purely as monitoring headphones when you do not need voice input. Cable options include a straight 1.2m cord and a coiled 3m cable. At $200, this is the most versatile pair in the lineup for anyone who both creates and consumes audio content.

2. ATH-R70x - Best for Mixing

The R70x is Audio-Technica's only professional open-back reference headphone, and it fills that role exceptionally well. At 470 ohms impedance, these require a dedicated headphone amplifier to drive properly. That high impedance is intentional. It allows the drivers to produce an incredibly smooth, detailed response across the entire frequency range.

The open-back design creates a wide soundstage that closely mimics listening to studio monitors in a treated room. Instrument separation is outstanding, making it easy to pick apart individual elements in a dense mix. The lightweight wing support system distributes pressure evenly, so you can wear them for extended mixing sessions without fatigue. At $350, they are a serious tool for serious engineers.

3. ATH-M70x - Best for Critical Listening

The M70x sits a tier above the M50x and is tuned for flat, analytical listening. The frequency response extends from 5 Hz to 40 kHz, giving you access to sub-bass detail and ultra-high harmonics that many headphones simply roll off. The circumaural design seals around the ear completely, providing strong passive noise isolation.

Three detachable cables are included: a 1.2m straight cable, a 3m straight cable, and a 1.2m coiled cable that stretches to 3m. This is the pair to reach for when you need to evaluate recordings critically. At $300, it bridges the gap between the popular M50x and the open-back R70x.

4. ATH-M20x - Best Budget Pick

At just $50, the M20x delivers a balanced sound signature that has no right to exist at this price. The 40mm drivers produce clear mids and a controlled low end. Build quality is entirely plastic, which keeps weight down but means you should handle them with care. The non-detachable 3m cable is the main limitation, as it cannot be swapped out if damaged.

For bedroom producers, podcast listeners, and students on tight budgets, the M20x is the entry point into Audio-Technica quality. They fold flat for transport and the padded headband stays comfortable for several hours.

5. ATH-M50xBT2 - Best Wireless

The M50xBT2 takes the proven M50x platform and cuts the cable. Bluetooth 5.0 with support for LDAC, AAC, and SBC codecs means you get near-wired audio quality when paired with a compatible source. Battery life stretches to 50 hours on a single charge, which is genuinely impressive for a full-size over-ear headphone.

The companion app lets you customize the EQ curve and reassign the multifunction buttons. Sidetone and low-latency modes are available for calls and video. When the battery dies, you can plug in a standard 3.5mm cable and keep listening. At $200, this is the wireless headphone for people who refuse to compromise on sound quality.

6. ATH-AD700X - Best for Gaming

Open-back headphones dominate competitive gaming because they produce a wide soundstage. The AD700X leverages its 53mm drivers and airy open design to place audio cues in three-dimensional space around your head. Footsteps, reloads, and ability sounds all have a distinct sense of direction and distance. This gives you a real advantage in FPS and battle royale titles.

Comfort is another strength. The 3D wing support system floats the headphones on your head without clamping, so marathon gaming sessions remain comfortable. The only tradeoff is that bass response is lighter than closed-back alternatives, which makes these less ideal for bass-heavy music or single-player games where you want cinematic impact. At $150, they remain a competitive gaming favorite.

7. ATH-WP900 - Best Premium Portable

The WP900 uses wooden earcups machined from flame maple, giving each pair a unique visual character. But this is not just about looks. The maple housings help shape the acoustic resonance, producing a warm, natural sound with rich midrange. The 53mm drivers sit inside a compact, portable form factor that folds for travel.

At $550, these are squarely in audiophile territory. The detachable A2DC cable system means you can upgrade to aftermarket cables if desired. Sound quality leans toward a musical, slightly warm presentation rather than clinical flatness, making these better for enjoyment than for studio reference work.

8. ATH-AWKT - Best Audiophile

The AWKT is Audio-Technica's flagship closed-back headphone, with housings carved from striped ebony wood. Every detail is refined: the 53mm drivers use a permendur magnetic circuit and titanium voice coils for maximum precision. The sound is detailed, expansive, and layered in a way that reveals new elements in recordings you have heard hundreds of times.

At $1,400, these are a statement purchase. They ship with a premium cable terminated in a 4-pin XLR connector, plus a 6.3mm adapter. Comfort is excellent thanks to sheepskin earpads and a lightweight construction despite the premium materials. If you want the absolute best that Audio-Technica offers for home listening, this is it.

How to Choose Audio-Technica Headphones

The biggest decision is open-back versus closed-back. Closed-back models like the M50xSTS and M70x isolate sound, making them ideal for tracking, commuting, and noisy environments. Open-back models like the R70x and AD700X let air pass through the ear cups, producing a natural soundstage but leaking sound in both directions.

Impedance matters when choosing an amplifier. Low-impedance models (under 50 ohms) will work fine plugged directly into phones and laptops. The R70x at 470 ohms absolutely requires a headphone amp or audio interface with sufficient output power.