How to Set Up In Ear Monitors for Live Performance

Floor wedge monitors are loud, heavy, and create stage volume problems. In ear monitors deliver your mix directly into your ears at controlled volume. Most musicians never go back once their mix is dialed in.

Wired vs Wireless

Wired: Cheaper, simpler, no dropouts. Tethered. Best for stationary players. Wireless: Freedom of movement. Manage frequencies and batteries. Shure PSM300 and Sennheiser XSW IEM are reliable budget options.

What You Need

Monitor send from console

Transmitter or headphone amp

Bodypack receiver (wireless only)

Quality earpieces

Choosing Earpieces

Custom molds from Ultimate Ears or 64 Audio give best isolation but cost hundreds. Universal-fit Shure SE215 or KZ ZS10 Pro are good starting points. Foam tips isolate better than silicone.

Getting Your Mix Right

Build from scratch at soundcheck. Do not pipe house mix into ears. Vocalists: Voice first, rhythm section, touch of reverb. Guitarists: Guitar plus vocal, kick and snare. Drummers: Click, bass, vocals. Do not put everything equal or nothing stands out.

Isolation and Protection

Add ambient mic for room feel. Do not wear one earpiece only. Wedges push above 100 dB. Enable bodypack limiter. If you cannot hear someone talking next to you, too loud.

Budget Start