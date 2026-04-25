Updated for 2026 — This article has been reviewed and updated with the latest recommendations.
Best Portable PA Systems for Small Gigs
House PAs at small venues range from nonexistent to barely functional. A portable PA gives you control wherever you play.
What to Consider
Power: 100-200W for 50 people, 200-500W for 150. Inputs: XLR mic and quarter-inch minimum. Bluetooth for backing tracks. Battery vs plug-in: Battery gives freedom, less power. Weight: Column systems lighter.
Bose S1 Pro+
Battery 11 hours, 15 lbs. Two combo inputs plus Bluetooth. ToneMatch adjusts EQ by orientation. Grab-and-go standard.
JBL EON ONE Compact
Column under 18 lbs. Battery 12 hours. Four-channel mixer. Even coverage. 50-75 people.
Yamaha STAGEPAS 200
180W, eight-channel mixer. Auto feedback suppression. Optional battery. More low end than expected.
QSC CP8
Plug-in, 1000W peak, 100-200 people. DirectiveCore DSP. 23 lbs. Professional sound.
Fishman SA-330x
For acoustic musicians. Transparent sound. 330W, dual-driver. 30 lbs, no battery.
Roland CUBE Street EX
Eight AA batteries 20 hours. Four inputs with effects. 30-50 people.
Tips
Speaker at ear height. Stand behind it. Sound check always. Less reverb than you think.
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