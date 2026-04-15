Best Audio Interfaces Under $200 for Home Recording

Updated for 2026 — This article has been reviewed and updated with the latest recommendations.

An audio interface converts the analog signal from your microphone or instrument into digital data your computer can work with. It also converts digital audio back to analog so you can hear it through headphones or speakers. The quality of this conversion directly affects how good your recordings sound and how much latency you experience while tracking.

You do not need to spend $500 on an interface to get professional-quality recordings at home.

The interfaces in the sub-$200 range have improved dramatically in the last few years, and several of them compete with models that cost twice as much.

Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 (4th Gen)

The Scarlett 2i2 has been the bestselling audio interface for years, and the fourth generation refined an already strong product. It gives you two combination XLR/instrument inputs, which means you can record a microphone and a guitar simultaneously or two microphones at once.

The preamps are clean and transparent with 69 dB of gain, which is enough for most dynamic microphones.

The Air mode adds a subtle high-frequency boost that sounds good on vocals and acoustic instruments, giving recordings a bit more presence without being harsh.

Latency is low enough for real-time monitoring through the interface, which matters when you are playing along with backing tracks or recording with software instruments. The USB-C connection provides bus power, so no separate power supply is needed.

It comes with a bundle of software including a lite version of Ableton Live, which is a solid DAW to learn on.

The Scarlett 2i2 is the safe choice. It does everything well, nothing poorly, and the resale value stays high if you eventually upgrade.

Universal Audio Volt 2

Universal Audio brought their reputation for high-end studio gear down to the consumer price point with the Volt series. The Volt 2 has two inputs with a vintage preamp mode that adds harmonic saturation inspired by UA's classic 610 tube preamp.

This gives recordings a warm, slightly compressed character that sounds polished without any post-processing.

The converters are excellent for this price range, delivering clear and detailed audio at sample rates up to 24-bit/192kHz. The built-in headphone amp is powerful enough to drive higher-impedance headphones, which is not always the case with budget interfaces.

One standout feature is the 76 Compressor mode, available on the Volt 276 model for a bit more money. But the standard Volt 2 at under $200 gives you the preamp saturation feature, which is the real selling point.

The retro design with its chunky knobs and metal chassis looks and feels more premium than the price suggests.

If you record a lot of vocals or acoustic instruments and want a warmer sound character out of the box, the Volt 2 is a strong pick.

PreSonus AudioBox USB 96

This is the budget king at around $100, leaving you plenty of money for microphones and cables. The AudioBox USB 96 has two combination inputs, solid build quality with a metal chassis, and clean-sounding preamps that get the job done.

It does not have the bells and whistles of the Scarlett or Volt.

There is no air mode, no vintage preamp emulation, and the software bundle is less generous. What you get is a reliable, straightforward interface that records clean audio without adding noise or coloration.

The included copy of PreSonus Studio One Artist is actually one of the better DAWs bundled with an interface. It is a fully functional recording and mixing environment, not just a stripped-down demo version.

If your budget is tight and you need to save money for other gear, the AudioBox USB 96 lets you start recording today without compromise on audio quality.

You can always upgrade later once you know exactly what features you want.

MOTU M2

The MOTU M2 is the interface that audio engineers recommend when people ask for the best sound quality under $200. The ESS Sabre32 Ultra DAC technology provides exceptionally clean conversion with a dynamic range of 120 dB, which is higher than any other interface in this price range.

The loopback feature lets you route audio from your computer back into the interface, which is useful for streaming, podcasting, or recording audio from software instruments alongside live input. The full-color LCD display shows real-time level meters, making it easy to set your gain correctly without relying on software metering.

Two combination inputs with good preamps handle both microphones and instruments.

The headphone output is powerful and clean, and the balanced monitor outputs ensure your speakers get a noise-free signal.

The MOTU M2 does not come with a DAW, which is worth noting since a license for recording software can add to your total cost. However, free options like Audacity, GarageBand (Mac), or the free version of Cakewalk by BandLab will get you started without spending anything extra.

Audient iD4 MKII

Audient makes high-end recording console preamps for professional studios, and they packed that expertise into the iD4 MKII at a consumer price.

The Class-A microphone preamp in this interface sounds noticeably better than what you find in most sub-$200 units, with a natural, open quality that captures detail without harshness.

The iD4 is a single-input interface, meaning you can only record one source at a time. For solo musicians who do not need to record two things simultaneously, this is not a limitation. And the tradeoff is that all the engineering budget went into making that one input sound as good as possible.

The JFET instrument input is specifically designed for guitars and basses, delivering a tone that feels responsive and dynamic.

If you record a lot of direct-input guitar, this is one of the best options under $200.

The ScrollControl feature lets you use the main volume knob as a scroll wheel in your DAW, which is a small but genuinely useful convenience. Build quality is excellent with a solid metal enclosure that should last for years.

What to Consider When Choosing

Input count is the first decision. If you only record one thing at a time, a single-input interface is fine and usually sounds better per dollar. If you record a guitar and vocal simultaneously, or want to mic a stereo source, you need at least two inputs.

Preamp quality determines how your microphone recordings sound. Budget interfaces have come a long way, but there are still differences. Interfaces with higher gain ranges (60 dB or more) handle quiet sources and gain-hungry dynamic microphones better.

Latency is how long it takes for the audio to travel from your input through the computer and back to your headphones. Lower is better. All the interfaces on this list perform well enough for real-time monitoring, but check that the manufacturer provides reliable drivers for your operating system.

Build quality matters if you plan to transport your interface or use it daily for years. Metal enclosures outlast plastic ones, and sturdy knobs and connectors prevent the loose, scratchy controls that plague cheaper gear after a year of use.