8 Best Audiophile Headphones in 2026

Updated for 2026 — This article has been reviewed and updated with the latest recommendations.

Best Overall Sennheiser HD 650 Open-Back ★★★★★ Check Latest Price Runner Up Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro (250 ohm) ★★★★★ Check Latest Price Best Value HiFiMan Sundara Planar Magnetic ★★★★½ Check Latest Price

Audiophile headphones are designed to reproduce music as accurately and naturally as possible. Unlike consumer headphones that boost bass or add artificial warmth, audiophile models aim for neutrality, revealing every detail the recording engineer intended. The trade-off is that they typically require a headphone amplifier, leak sound (open-back designs), and prioritize sound quality over portability.

We compared the best audiophile headphones available in 2026, evaluating frequency response, soundstage, build quality, comfort during long sessions, and value. Here are our top eight picks for critical listeners.

Top 8 Audiophile Headphones Compared

Headphone Driver Type Impedance Design Weight Cable Price Sennheiser HD 650 Dynamic 300 ohm Open-back 260g Detachable $$$ Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro Dynamic 250 ohm Open-back 250g Fixed coiled $$ HiFiMan Sundara Planar magnetic 37 ohm Open-back 372g Detachable $$$ Audio-Technica ATH-R70x Dynamic 470 ohm Open-back 210g Detachable $$$ AKG K712 Pro Dynamic 62 ohm Open-back 235g Detachable $$$ Philips SHP9500 Dynamic 32 ohm Open-back 320g Detachable $ Sennheiser HD 560S Dynamic 120 ohm Open-back 240g Detachable $$ Focal Elex (Drop collab) Dynamic 80 ohm Open-back 450g Detachable $$$

Detailed Reviews

1. Sennheiser HD 650

The Sennheiser HD 650 has been the reference standard for mid-priced audiophile headphones for over two decades, and it earns that status. The warm, natural tonality renders vocals and acoustic instruments with lifelike presence. The 300-ohm impedance demands a dedicated headphone amplifier, but with adequate power the HD 650 rewards you with a wide, enveloping soundstage and smooth treble that never becomes harsh. The velour ear pads are supremely comfortable for multi-hour listening sessions. Build quality is excellent, and every component is user-replaceable.

2. Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro (250 ohm)

The DT 990 Pro offers a more exciting sound signature than the neutral HD 650, with elevated bass and crisp, detailed treble. This V-shaped tuning makes rock, electronic, and cinematic music especially engaging. The 250-ohm version benefits from an amplifier, though it is more forgiving of lower-powered sources than the 600-ohm variant. Beyerdynamic's legendary build quality means these headphones last for years with minimal maintenance. The velour pads are plush and breathable.

3. HiFiMan Sundara Planar Magnetic

Planar magnetic drivers produce sound differently from traditional dynamic drivers, using a thin diaphragm suspended in a magnetic field. The result is exceptionally fast transient response and even frequency distribution. The Sundara delivers detailed, articulate sound with tight, controlled bass and crystal-clear midrange. At 37 ohms, it is easier to drive than most audiophile headphones, though it still benefits from an amplifier. The soundstage is impressively wide for a headphone at this price point.

4. Audio-Technica ATH-R70x

Audio-Technica's ATH-R70x is the lightest full-size audiophile headphone at just 210 grams, making it ideal for marathon listening sessions. The 470-ohm impedance absolutely requires an amplifier, but the reward is a reference-neutral sound signature that mixing engineers trust. The soundstage is wide and precise, with excellent instrument separation. Build quality is understated but durable.

5. AKG K712 Pro

The K712 Pro features an open, airy sound signature with a wide soundstage that rivals headphones at twice the price. The slightly warm midrange and smooth treble make it forgiving of poorly recorded tracks while still revealing fine details in well-mastered music. The self-adjusting headband and memory foam pads provide comfort without manual adjustment. A favorite among classical and jazz listeners.

6. Philips SHP9500

The Philips SHP9500 is the entry point into serious headphone listening. At its remarkably low price, it delivers a clear, balanced sound with a wide soundstage that embarrasses many headphones costing five times as much. The 32-ohm impedance runs well from a phone or laptop without an amplifier. The breathable ear pads and lightweight design suit long listening sessions. If you are curious about audiophile sound but hesitant to invest heavily, start here.

7. Sennheiser HD 560S

The HD 560S sits between the budget SHP9500 and the reference HD 650, offering analytical, neutral sound at a mid-range price. The slightly emphasized treble reveals recording details and makes these headphones especially useful for mixing and critical listening. At 120 ohms, they benefit from but do not require a dedicated amp. A versatile all-rounder for the developing audiophile.

8. Focal Elex (Drop Collaboration)

The Focal Elex brings French audiophile engineering to a more accessible price through a collaboration with Drop. The dynamic driver delivers punchy, detailed sound with exceptional clarity in the midrange. The 80-ohm impedance works with most sources. Build quality features metal and high-quality plastic. The sound is more forward and engaging than the laid-back HD 650, making the Elex a strong pick for listeners who want excitement alongside accuracy.

Buying Guide

Do You Need an Amplifier?

Headphones with impedance above 100 ohms generally benefit from a dedicated amplifier. The Schiit Magni, JDS Labs Atom, and iFi Zen Air DAC are excellent entry-level options. Low-impedance models like the Philips SHP9500 and HiFiMan Sundara can run from most devices without a dedicated amp.

Open-Back vs. Closed-Back

All headphones in this list are open-back, which means sound leaks in and out. Open-back design creates a wider, more natural soundstage but is unsuitable for noisy environments or quiet shared spaces. For isolation, look at closed-back models like the Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro or Audio-Technica ATH-M50x.

Final Verdict