Your vocal folds need warming up before heavy use. Skipping leads to strain and potential lasting damage. Ten to fifteen minutes makes immediate difference.
Best Vocal Warm Up Exercises for Singers
Breathing
Diaphragmatic: Belly expands, chest stays still. Sustained hiss: "sss" as long as possible. Panting: Quick diaphragm breaths 15 seconds.
Tension Release
Jaw massage. Neck rolls five each way. Tongue stretches.
Lip Trills and Humming
Lip trills sliding through range. Humming for forward resonance. Three to four minutes before open vowels.
Scales
Five-note: 1-2-3-4-5-4-3-2-1 on vowel, up by half steps. Octave slides on "wee." Arpeggios 1-3-5-8-5-3-1 on "mah."
Vowels and Sirens
"ee-eh-ah-oh-oo" on single pitch. Repeat higher. Allow modification. Sirens: bottom to top on "ng." Three to five full sirens.
Daily Routine (12 min)
- Breathing (2 min)
- Tension release (2 min)
- Lip trills (2 min)
- Humming (2 min)
- Vowel scales (2 min)
- Sirens (2 min)
Ten minutes daily beats thirty weekly. Your voice is the one instrument you cannot replace.
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