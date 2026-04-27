Many musicians avoid theory because it sounds academic. But learning basics is like getting a map for a city you have wandered blindly. Things connect. Patterns emerge.
Music Theory Basics Every Musician Should Know
Notes
Twelve notes. Seven letters A-G. Five sharps/flats between them. After G the cycle repeats higher (octave).
Scales
Major: whole-whole-half-whole-whole-whole-half. C major = all white keys. Minor: whole-half-whole-whole-half-whole-whole. A minor = all white keys. Major sounds bright, minor darker. Every major has a relative minor sharing notes.
Intervals
Distance between notes. Minor 2nd (tense), major 2nd (common step), minor 3rd (minor chord), major 3rd (major chord), perfect 5th (stable), octave. Training your ear helps learn songs faster.
Chords
Major triad: root, major third, fifth. Bright. Minor: root, minor third, fifth. Darker. Triads are the foundation for everything more complex.
Keys and Circle of Fifths
Key = notes a piece uses. Circle of fifths arranges keys, each a fifth apart. Clockwise adds sharps, counterclockwise flats. Shows natural chords in each key.
Progressions
I-V-vi-IV in hundreds of pop songs. I-IV-V in blues/rock. ii-V-I in jazz. Recognizing by ear speeds up learning dramatically.
Rhythm
Time signatures: beats per measure. 4/4 most common. Subdivision separates good timekeepers from rest. Metronome practice.
Summary
Theory is a tool, not a rulebook. Start with one concept. The more it becomes instinct, the freer you are for expression.
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