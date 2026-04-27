Music Theory Basics Every Musician Should Know

Many musicians avoid theory because it sounds academic. But learning basics is like getting a map for a city you have wandered blindly. Things connect. Patterns emerge.

Notes

Twelve notes. Seven letters A-G. Five sharps/flats between them. After G the cycle repeats higher (octave).

Scales

Major: whole-whole-half-whole-whole-whole-half. C major = all white keys. Minor: whole-half-whole-whole-half-whole-whole. A minor = all white keys. Major sounds bright, minor darker. Every major has a relative minor sharing notes.

Intervals

Distance between notes. Minor 2nd (tense), major 2nd (common step), minor 3rd (minor chord), major 3rd (major chord), perfect 5th (stable), octave. Training your ear helps learn songs faster.

Chords

Major triad: root, major third, fifth. Bright. Minor: root, minor third, fifth. Darker. Triads are the foundation for everything more complex.

Keys and Circle of Fifths

Key = notes a piece uses. Circle of fifths arranges keys, each a fifth apart. Clockwise adds sharps, counterclockwise flats. Shows natural chords in each key.

Progressions

I-V-vi-IV in hundreds of pop songs. I-IV-V in blues/rock. ii-V-I in jazz. Recognizing by ear speeds up learning dramatically.

Rhythm

Time signatures: beats per measure. 4/4 most common. Subdivision separates good timekeepers from rest. Metronome practice.

Summary